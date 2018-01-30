Harley-Davidson to close Kansas City assembly plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harley-Davidson plans to close the Kansas City motorcycle assembly plant.

According to Harley-Davidson’s full-year 2017 results report, the company plans to improve manufacturing operations and cost structure by commencing a "multi-year manufacturing optimization initiative" anchored by the consolidation of its motorcycle assembly plant in Kansas City, Missouri into its plant in York, Pennsylvania. The report doesn't say when the plant will close.

Harley-Davidson President and CEO Matt Levatich said on a conference call Tuesday morning the company is shifting its mindset from "we build motorcycles" to "we build riders." He also said they expect approximately 800 jobs will be eliminated with the closure of the Kansas City plant, and 450 jobs will be added in York by 2019.

Its not a happy morning at the Harley-Davidson plant in Kansas City. Workers found out this morning their plant is moving after being here for 20 years. John started two weeks ago...now he has to look for work. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/nnsQ8mngwk — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 30, 2018

"The decision to consolidate our final assembly plants was made after very careful consideration of our manufacturing footprint and the appropriate capacity given the current business environment. Our Kansas City assembly operations will leave a legacy of safety, quality, collaboration and manufacturing leadership," said Levatich in the report.

The report says Harley-Davidson expects to incur restructuring and other consolidation costs of $170 to $200 million and capital investment of about $75 million over the next two years and expects ongoing annual cash savings of $65 to $75 million after 2020.

Harley-Davidson sent Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City the following statement: