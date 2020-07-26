Menu

Hanna downgraded to tropical storm, rain remains biggest threat to southern Texas

Eric Gay/AP
Chris Headen battles with his umbrellas as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jul 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-26 09:49:02-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — South Texas is bracing for flooding after Hanna roared ashore from the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing winds, rain and storm surge to a part of the country coping with a spike in coronavirus cases.

The National Hurricane Center says the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic cyclone season made landfall twice Saturday afternoon within the span of a little over an hour.

Forecasters downgraded Hanna to a tropical storm early Sunday.

Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flooding from heavy rainfall.

Many parts of Texas, including areas near where Hanna came ashore, have been dealing with a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

