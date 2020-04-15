Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis dead at age 85

Willie Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Green Bay Packers win each of the first two Super Bowls, has died. He was 85.

A 15th-round draft pick from Grambling began his NFL career by playing both offense and defense for the Cleveland Browns in 1958 and ’59.

He had his greatest success after getting traded to the Packers.

He remained with the Packers until finishing his NFL career in 1969 and was first-team All-Pro five times.

