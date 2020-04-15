Menu

Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis dead at age 85

He helped the Packers win the first two Super Bowls
Associated Press
Willie Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Green Bay Packers win each of the first two Super Bowls, has died. He was 85. The Packers confirmed Davis&#39; death to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-15 16:53:19-04

Willie Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Green Bay Packers win each of the first two Super Bowls, has died. He was 85.

A 15th-round draft pick from Grambling began his NFL career by playing both offense and defense for the Cleveland Browns in 1958 and ’59.

He had his greatest success after getting traded to the Packers.

He remained with the Packers until finishing his NFL career in 1969 and was first-team All-Pro five times.

Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker issued this statement regarding the death of Davis:

“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis. Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi. He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

