Hacker posts racial slur on fan chat with black NHL player

Posted: 5:35 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 20:35:09-04

A hacker posted a racial slur 45 times in an online fan video chat Friday with a black New York Rangers prospect.

The NHL team scrambled to disable the hacker it called “a vile individual” on the Zoom chat with K’Andre Miller, the 20-year-old former Wisconsin defenseman drafted No. 22 overall in 2018.

The Rangers released a statement, saying: “We were incredibly appalled by this behavior, which has no place online, on the ice, or anywhere, and we are investigating the matter.” Miller recently signed with the Rangers after completing his sophomore season at Wisconsin.

