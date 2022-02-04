Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Greg McMichael won't plead to hate crime in Arbery death

items.[0].image.alt
OCTAVIO JONES/AP
FILE - Defendant Gregory McMichael looks on during his trial along with and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, on Nov. 19, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael won’t plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the 2020 killing of the unarmed Black man, according to a legal filing late Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a U.S. District Court judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery’s parents. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Ahmaud Arbery-Hate Crimes
Posted at 7:37 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 21:37:03-05

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the deadly chase that led to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery says he won't plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge.

A defense attorney for Greg McMichael announced the decision in a legal filing late Thursday in U.S. District Court, saying McMichael has elected to stand trial for the second time in Arbery’s 2020 killing.

McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, had planned to enter guilty pleas in court on Monday when a judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with stiff objections by Arbery’s parents.

The McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of Arbery's murder in November.

They still face federal charges.

Travis McMichael was to decide by Friday whether to move forward with a guilty plea.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!