Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Grape-Nuts expected to be back on shelves in March

items.[0].image.alt
Post
grape-nuts.jpg
Posted at 4:58 PM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 18:58:56-05

Rejoice, Grape-Nuts fans, because the cereal shortage has been resolved.

According to a press release, Post Consumer Brands says the company will ship the cereal by mid-March at full capacity.

Supply chain constraints and higher demand caused the temporary shortage, the company said.

Post is offering 10 fans the chance to win free Grape-Nuts for a year to make up for loss timing.

Also, as a "token of apology," fans will also receive a coupon for $1.50 off their purchase of Grape-Nuts cereal.

To enter the sweepstakes and to sign up on the list, visit the Grape-Nuts Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!