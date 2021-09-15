Watch
Gov. Newsom projected to survive California recall

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is photographed during a TV interview before a rally against the California gubernatorial recall election on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Sun Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 8:49 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 00:04:03-04

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is projected to survive a recall election.

The Associated Press called the race about 45 minutes after polls closed.

Voters were asked two questions at the polls Tuesday, whether Newsom should lose his job and who should replace him if he’s recalled.

An overwhelming number of Californians said Newsom should not lose his job, making the second question irrelevant.

"I'm humbled and grateful to the millions and millions of Californians who expressed their right to vote," Newsom said Tuesday night.

The special election was the result of 1.5 million people signing a recall petition. CNN reports the election cost the state more than $270 million.

Opponents of Newsom criticized his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lockdowns and mask mandates.

In the final days before the election, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited California to express their support for Newsom.

