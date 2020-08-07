Gov. Cuomo: All New York school districts can reopen for upcoming academic year

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all New York school districts were able to reopen for the next academic year.

Cuomo said that his decision was based on infection rates across the state. He previously announced a state formula to determine whether or not schools will reopen.

School districts have been developing reopening plans, with feedback from parents and teachers.

However, according to the governor, of the 749 districts across the state, 127 have yet to submit reopening plans and 50 plans were incomplete.

The Department of Health will continue to go over plans as the come in, the governor said.

According to Cuomo, the Health Department can disapprove of a district's plans if they don't meet the proper safety measures, which could delay the opening of schools in that district.

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza also unveiled updated school reopening plans this week, which requires teachers and students to be in masks the whole day.

Class sizes have also been slashed to 12 or less students, while many areas like gyms and cafeterias are getting revamped to create makeshift classrooms.

Disinfection and virus protection are some of the top areas of concern.

New York schools have been closed since mid-March in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

This story originally reported by Anthony Reyes on pix11.com.