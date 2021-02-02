GOP's McConnell blasts 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell is blasting newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling the far-right Georgia Republican’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

The statement on Monday comes as House Democrats are mounting an effort to formally rebuke Greene, who has a history of making racist remarks, embracing conspiracy theories and endorsing violence directed at Democrats.

Democrats have said they will strip Greene of her committee assignments if House Republican leadership refuses to. Greene says Democrats will regret the move if Republicans regain the majority after the 2022 elections.

The House Rules Committee is holding a hearing on Wednesday to decide whether to remove Greene from the House Education Committee.

Greene snapped back at McConnell's statement with a tweet on Monday.

"The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country," she said.