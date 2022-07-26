Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania attended his gay son's wedding despite voting against a bill days earlier that would have codified same-sex marriages into federal law.

In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for Thompson said, “Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life."

The statement also said they were happy to welcome their new son-in-law into the family.

Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans to vote against the same-sex marriage bill.

In a statement to the Centre Daily Times, a Thompson spokesperson called the Respect for Marriage Act an "election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress."

Democrats introduced the bill following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should reconsider other "substantive due process precedents," including the Obergefell decision, which made same-sex marriage legal nationwide.