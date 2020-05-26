Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

GOP governors offer states as alternative RNC convention host

items.[0].image.alt
GOP governors offer states as alternative RNC convention host
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-26 16:22:33-04

Two GOP governors are offering up their states to host the Republican National Convention, a day after President Donald Trump demanded assurances from North Carolina’s Democratic governor that the convention can go forward in August despite coronavirus fears.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sent an open plea to Trump on Tuesday to consider his state as an alternate site. Kemp’s offer was followed by one from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, The convention is set to gather more than 2,500 delegates and thousands more guests, press and security officials.

Plans have been underway for more than a year to hold it in Charlotte.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.