Google, YouTube experienced widespread outages Monday

Users reported brief outages Monday morning with several Google-owned web services like Gmail and YouTube.

According to Down Detector, a crowdsourced website where users report an outage of websites and other telecommunications issues, there was a spike in outages on several Google productivity clients like Gmail, Google Hangouts, Google Classroom and Google Drive at about 7 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

As of about 7:45 a.m. ET, it appeared that many of those services had been restored.

The issues with Google productivity tools came at a time when millions are relying on them to work or attend class remotely as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Users reported that YouTube, which is owned by Google, also experienced an outage, as well as other YouTube services like YouTube TV and YouTube Music.

It's currently unclear what caused the outages.

This story is breaking and will be updated.