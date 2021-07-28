Google to require vaccinations for employees returning to the office

The CEO of Google announced Wednesday the company would require anyone who is working on their campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a memo, Sundar Pichai said, “getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead.”

Pichai said the company is also extending its work-from-home policy through Oct. 18.

Google will let workers know at least 30 days in advance before they are required to return to the office, the memo stated.

Pichai’s announcement comes as the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the U.S.

It’s unclear whether other companies will follow Google’s lead in requiring vaccinations for their employees. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC the company will push back its return to the office from September to at least October.

