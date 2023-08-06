Watch Now
Golden retriever befriends bike thief, stopping him for belly rubs

Posted at 6:58 PM, Aug 05, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGUN/CNN) — The San Diego Police Department is looking for a bike thief who got the warmest greeting as he apparently broke the law.

Officers said it happened Saturday, July 15 at about 10:40 p.m. in the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

They say the electronic bike he stole was worth about $1,300.

What astounded police most was how kind and loving the dog was to the suspected burglar. It got him to rub its belly before he made off with the e-bike.

If anyone has information connected to this burglary, please contact the department at (619) 531-2000.

