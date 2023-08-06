Golden retriever befriends bike thief, stopping him for belly rubs

SAN DIEGO (KGUN/CNN) — The San Diego Police Department is looking for a bike thief who got the warmest greeting as he apparently broke the law.
Officers said it happened Saturday, July 15 at about 10:40 p.m. in the Pacific Beach neighborhood.
They say the electronic bike he stole was worth about $1,300.
What astounded police most was how kind and loving the dog was to the suspected burglar. It got him to rub its belly before he made off with the e-bike.
If anyone has information connected to this burglary, please contact the department at (619) 531-2000.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.