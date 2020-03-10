Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Dow jumps up in early trading following rough Monday

Posted: 5:12 AM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 09:54:14-04
items.[0].image.alt
Traders Michael Urkonis, left, and Peter Tuchman, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 700 points, as virus cases spread beyond China, threatening to disrupt the global economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Global markets rebounding after rough Monday

A day after its worst single-day loss since the 2008 financial crisis, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped in early trading Tuesday morning.

In the moments after the opening bell, the Dow jumped up more than 600 points.

Global markets also bounced back on Tuesday.

Sentiment was helped somewhat after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would ask for a tax cut and other steps to ease the pain of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Benchmarks are up in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. The U.S. is expected to rise on the open.

Oil prices also bounced back from a record-setting 25% fall, triggered by a dispute among major oil producers about output levels.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Monster Jam Watch and Win Sweepstakes

ENTER THE WATCH-AND-WIN MONSTER JAM SWEEPSTAKES!

Enter for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Monster Jam at the Tucson Arena on Friday, March 20th!