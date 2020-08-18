Girl Scouts reveal French toast-inspired cookie coming in 2021

The Girl Scouts of the USA revealed on Tuesday that a French-toast inspired cookie is coming in 2021.

In a press release, the organization said the "Toast-Yay!" cookie, which is "dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite," will be available in select areas sometime next year.

In March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization switched to online sales.

According to the release, the 2021 cookie season will again turn to sell cookies online and through "virtual cookie booths" on social media.

"Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options," the Girl Scouts said in the release. "If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority."

The start of the yearly cookie season is typically in January. Still, the organization said the timing and product availability could vary, but you can check your local area to see about a specific cookie.