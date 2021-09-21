German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after killing

BERLIN (AP) — Senior politicians in Germany have expressed shock over the weekend killing of a young gas station clerk who asked a customer to wear a face mask.

They warned Tuesday against the radicalization of people who oppose the country's pandemic restrictions.

A 49-year-old German man was arrested in the fatal shooting of the clerk Saturday in the town of Idar-Oberstein.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect, whose name has not been released, is being held on suspicion of murder.

Authorities said the man told officers he acted "out of anger" after being refused service for not wearing a mask while trying to buy beer.

According to police, the suspect left the gas station but returned half an hour later wearing a mask and fatally shot the 20-year-old clerk in the head.

The AP reported that the suspect then fled the scene, but turned himself in to police on Sunday.

Authorities did not immediately release information if the suspect was associated with the movement, the AP reported.