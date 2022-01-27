Georgia teacher arrested after police say video shows him shoving student

A high school teacher in Conyers, Georgia has been arrested for simple battery on a student.

Cell phone video partially shows the incident, which happened in a full classroom last Friday.

The video shows the teacher, identified by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office as 44-year-old Marquett Thin, yelling at a student.

"I ain't say s*** to you," the student said as he gathered his belongings, according to WSB-TV.

"Sit your ugly a** down!" Thinn yelled. "Sit down. Today ain't the day!"

Thinn then appears to push the boy to the ground.

The sheriff's office said the 14-year-old who was shoved later complained of wrist pain.

Following an investigation, Thinn was arrested and charged. He has since been released from jail on bond.

A spokesperson for the Rockdale School District said Tuesday was Thinn's last day of employment as a teacher.

The sheriff's office said its investigation is ongoing.

"The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office takes any crime involving a student with the utmost priority to assure parents, staff, and citizens of Rockdale County that our school system is a safe learning environment for their children," the office said in a statement, according to WSB.