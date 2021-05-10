Gas futures ticking up after cyberattack shuts down pipeline

NEW YORK — The shutdown of the pipeline that carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast is continuing, and gasoline futures are ticking upward.

According to the Colonial Pipeline, the company was a "victim of a cybersecurity attack" on Friday. The system quickly went offline, preventing the transportation of fuel to the East Coast.

As of Sunday evening, the mainlines of the system remained offline, though some "smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational."

The company that operates the pipeline said it would attempt a "system restart plan" in the hopes of regaining control.

On Monday morning, the FBI said in a statement that it was "working closely with the company and our government partners" regarding the shutdown.

The Biden administration says an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions due to the cyberattack that led to the shutdown. As part of that effort, the Transportation Department is loosening regulations over the transport of petroleum products on highways.

People close to the extortion investigation are pointing to a criminal gang known as DarkSide as the culprit.

Gasoline prices ticked higher early Monday. The Colonial Pipeline delivers roughly 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.