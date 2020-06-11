Garth Brooks hosting concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across the U.S.

Country superstar Garth Brooks is bringing a concert to people in their cars across the U.S. later this month.

Brooks will host a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America on June 27. He made the announcement on Good Morning America this week.

"I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it," Brooks said in a statement. "This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in."

Tickets cost $100 per car and will go on sale June 19.

"Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer," said Walter Kinzie, Encore Live's founder and chief executive officer. "We're excited to partner with Garth, who's already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities."

Brooks has had to cancel several upcoming concerts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, he played to a sold-out Ford Field with more than 70,000 tickets sold in just 90 minutes.

This story was first published on WXYZ.