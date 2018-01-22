Police department in Florida: Don't text us for drugs, they are bad for you

Someone texted Gainesville police asking if they had marijuana.

If you want marijuana, perhaps you shouldn't be texting the request to police.

That's the response on social media from the Gainesville Police Department after someone texted them looking for some pot.

The department posted on Facebook and Twitter the following text exchange that an anonymous person sent to them:

Hey do you have bud I might need some

I think you have the wrong number. Drugs are no good for you.

oh my god

I'm so sorry

 

