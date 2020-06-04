Menu

Gabrielle Union files complaint against NBC, 'America's Got Talent'

FILE - This March 11, 2019 file photo shows Gabrielle Union at the "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Kickoff in Pasadena, Calif. Union has filed a complaint with the state of California over her firing from “America’s Got Talent." The complaint filed Thursday says NBC and the show's producers subjected Union, who is black, to racism and retaliated against her when she reported it. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 18:14:46-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint with the state of California over her firing from "America's Got Talent."

The complaint filed Thursday says NBC and the show's producers subjected Union, who is black, to racism and retaliated against her when she reported it.

It cites producers' complaints about her hair and an environment that tolerated racist jokes and remarks.

Last week NBC released the results of an outside investigation it commissioned that said race had nothing to do with Union's firing.

A request to the network for comment on Union's filing was not immediately returned. 

