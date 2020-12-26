Fund set up to help residents, businesses affected by explosion in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NewsChannel 5 has partnered with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) to establish the “Nashville Neighbors Fund” to support downtown residents and businesses affected by the Christmas Day explosion along the riverfront.

The explosion, which was felt across much of Middle Tennessee, injured at least three and caused extensive damage to multiple buildings.

The CFMT said grants from the Nashville Neighbors Fund will be made to nonprofits providing services for both the immediate and long-term needs arising from the explosion.

“Our work helps free nonprofits up to concentrate on delivering vital services while we 'connect generosity with need' and our community sets out to rebuild. We know when disasters strike, there are no quick fixes,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Gifts can be made to the Nashville Neighbors Fund at www.CFMT.org/neighbors. or by calling The Community Foundation at (615) 321-4939.

This story was originally published by Laken Bowles at WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.