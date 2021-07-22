Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

FTC pledges tough action to strengthen 'right to repair'

items.[0].image.alt
Ben Margot/AP
FILE - This Aug. 26, 2015 photo shows an Apple iPhone with a cracked screen after a drop test from the DropBot, a robot used to measure the sustainability of a phone to dropping, at the offices of SquareTrade in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Apple iPhone
Posted at 7:49 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 22:49:07-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are moving to give consumers freedom to repair their broken cellphones, computers, videogame consoles, and even tractors themselves, or to use independent repair shops.

Regulators say manufacturers' repair restrictions often fall most heavily on minority and low-income consumers.

Responding to a new competition directive from the Biden White House, the Federal Trade Commission is advancing toward writing new rules aimed at helping small repair businesses and saving consumers money on repair costs.

The FTC commissioners adopted a policy statement Wednesday supporting the “right to repair" that pledges beefed-up enforcement efforts against violations.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!