Frontier Airlines will feature Rockefeller Christmas tree owl on plane tail

The owl rescued from the Rockefeller Christmas tree is being memorialized by Frontier Airlines.

On Tuesday, the airline company announced that the northern saw-whet owl, which was discovered in the Rockefeller Christmas tree last month, will be featured on the tail of their new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The aircraft is set to roll out sometime in 2021.

“We’re always looking for new ideas for our plane tails, and when we heard the story of Rocky, we thought it entirely befitting that this intrepid little owl is honored on one of our tails,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines in a press release. “Rocky will be remembered for years to come with her very special story enjoyed by thousands of travelers who fly on ‘Rocky the Owl.’”

Rocky will join more than 100 other animals that are featured on tails in the Frontier fleet, the company said.

After being rescued from the Christmas tree, Rocky was released back into the wild last month.