Friends share $22 million in Powerball winnings, honoring 1992 agreement

MENOMINEE, Wis. -- A pair of Wisconsin friends claimed a $22 million lottery ticket together in June, all thanks to a deal they made in the 90s.

Wisconsin Lottery says Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands in 1992, agreeing that if one ever won a Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings, regardless of who bought the ticket.

Cook bought a winning ticket on June 10 and won a cool $22 million.

"He called me and I said, 'are you jerking my bobber?'" Feeney told Wisconsin Lottery.

Cook gave his two-week notice and has since retired. Feeney was already retired from an area fire department.

The pair have no "extravagant plans for the winnings," Wisconsin Lottery says.

The pair chose the cash option and are each taking home $5.7 million after taxes.

This story was originally published by Mayra Monroy at WTMJ.