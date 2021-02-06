Menu

Fox Business cancels 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' after a decade

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Lou Dobbs, with Fox News, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), on Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md. Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” has been canceled. In a statement Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Fox News said the move was part of routine programming changes that it had foreshadowed last fall. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Lou Dobbs
Posted at 7:15 PM, Feb 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-05 21:15:08-05

Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” has been canceled.

In a statement Friday, Fox News said the move was part of routine programming changes that it had foreshadowed last fall. Fox News plans were in place to launch new formats post-election, including on Fox Business.

The company said the Dobbs cancellation was among the changes.

The statement appeared to distance the show’s end from a multibillion-dollar defamation suit filed against Fox and three of its hosts, including Dobbs, by an election technology company. Whether the cancellation ends Dobbs’ career with Fox News wasn’t addressed, and the company had no further comment.

