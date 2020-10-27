Four found living in apartment along with their mother's decomposing body

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's body was found last week in her apartment, where she lived with her four adult children. One of her children told police say she may have died two years ago.

Metro Nashville Police officials found Laronda Jolly's body in her bed with clothes piled on top of her, and officials say the body was in a significant state of decomposition.

The body was discovered by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office when deputies were serving an eviction notice.

Jolly lived in the apartment with her four children, all of whom are reportedly intellectually disabled. One of them said Jolly may have been in that position since 2018, according to police officials. The four of them have reportedly been living there since she died.

A cause of death has not been determined. Her remains were sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Police say she reportedly suffered from seizures.

The Nashville Inner City Ministry is working with her children to find housing for them.

This story originally reported by Rebekah Hammonds on NewsChannel5.com.