Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Fossils reveal dinosaur forerunner smaller than a cellphone

items.[0].image.alt
©American Museum of Natural History
AP
This illustration provided by the American Museum of Natural History in July 2020 depicts a Kongonaphon kely, a newly described reptile near the ancestry of dinosaurs and pterosaurs, shown to scale with human hands. Kongonaphon lived roughly 237 million years ago. (Frank Ippolito/American Museum of Natural History)
Fossils reveal dinosaur forerunner smaller than a cellphone
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jul 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-06 18:08:24-04

Scientists have discovered a pocket sized dinosaur forerunner that was just 4 inches tall.

Named Kongonaphon kely, which means tiny bug slayer, the creature looked like a dinosaur but scampered the Earth earlier, predating both dinosaurs and flying pterosaurs.

The fossils, dug up in Madagascar, date from 237 million years ago, according to a study Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Mini Dinosaur
This illustration provided by Alex Boersma in July 2020 depicts a Kongonaphon kely, a tiny relative of dinosaurs and pterosaurs. Kongonaphon lived roughly 237 million years ago and would have stood only 10 centimeters (4 inches) tall. (Alex Boersma via AP)

Scientists say it had strong hind legs and feasted on bugs. They figure the little guy was an adult because of growth rings in its bones.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson