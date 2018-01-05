Florida man arrested, banned from airport after urinating on floor of plane

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Police arrested a Florida man at the Southwest Florida International Airport Thursday night after a flight crew said he urinated all over the floor of the plane.

58-year-old Dante Bencivenga of Fort Myers, Florida is facing charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing.

According to Lee County Port Authority Police, representatives from Spirit Airlines spotted Bencivenga nodding off and smelling like alcohol as he waited to board his flight. After boarding the plane, they say he urinated all over the plane's toilet and carpet.

Bencivenga was asked to leave the plane and did so before becoming belligerent, according to the airline.

Responding officers say Bencivenga had a strong smell of alcohol but claimed he wasn't intoxicated, requesting a breath test to prove his innocence.

As agents were attempting to book Bencivenga a new flight for the next day, they say he continued to cause a disturbance and refused to leave the concourse before being arrested.

Bencivenga was told not to return to airport property for one year and was booked into the Lee County Jail before being released Friday morning on $2,250 bond.