Former KKK leader David Duke permanently banned from Twitter

Twitter turned its first annual profit in 2018, but the company has a problem it doesn't want to talk about.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 31, 2020
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules.

The company said Friday that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.”

It didn’t specify what exactly Duke posted that triggered the ban, but it’s policy on hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.

Twitter said the ban was in line with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links.

