Former Charles Manson follower Krenwinkel recommended parole

AP
FILE - This March 3, 1970 file photo shows Patricia Krenwinkel entering the court in Los Angeles. Krenwinkel participated in the Tate-LaBianca killings. She was a 19-year-old secretary when she met Manson at a party. Convicted of murder, she testified at a parole hearing in 2016 that she repeatedly stabbed Folger at Tate's home and stabbed Leno LaBianca in the stomach with a fork, then wrote "Helter Skelter," ''Rise" and "Death to Pigs" on walls with his blood. A California parole panel recommended her release for the first time, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 14:48:38-04

Former Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel was convicted in 1969 for her participation in the killing spree that left seven people dead.

On Thursday, a California parole panel found the state’s longest-serving female inmate suitable to be released from prison, the Associated Press reported.

The 74-year-old had previously been denied parole 14 times, the most recent time happening in June 2017.

According to the AP, Krenwinkel detailed at a 2016 parole hearing how she repeatedly stabbed coffee heiress Abigail Folger at pregnant actor Sharon Tate's home. She also testified that she stabbed Leno LaBianca, then wrote "death to pigs" on walls with his blood.

The Los Angeles Times reported that following news of the panel's recommendation, Tate's sister Debra Tate began a position asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to bar Krenwinkel’s release.

The recommendation will be reviewed by the state parole board hearing's legal division, which could take up to 120 days, CNN reported.

Their decision will then be sent to Newsom, who has 30 days to grant, reverse, or modify it.

