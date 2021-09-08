Watch
Former Afghan president apologizes after fleeing country

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 file photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is seated after his meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar, a few hours by plane from the Afghan capital, have much in common, despite their sharp political differences. Both have close security partnerships with the United States and both have taken in political fugitives and exiled leaders on the run. Ghani surfaced in Abu Dhabi after the Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The Taliban’s political leadership for years resided in Qatar. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Ashraf Ghani
Posted at 1:09 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 16:11:35-04

Ashraf Ghani, the former president of Afghanistan, explained why he fled the country as the Taliban took control last month.

In a statement Wednesday, Ghani said he "left at the urging of the palace security."

Ghani took refuge in the United Arab Emirates. He claims staying in Kabul could have had horrible consequences.

"...to remain risk setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the Civil War of the 1990s," Ghani said.

Ghani refuted rumors that he stole millions of dollars from the country upon his departure.

"These charges are completely and categorically false," he said.

Ghani ended his statement with an apology to the Afghan people for not being able to secure a more prosperous future for the country.

