Ford recalls more than 700,000 vehicles over backup cameras that can go dark

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark. The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-30 12:44:15-04

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair.

F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the government that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners.

The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.

