Ford loses track of 'obsolete' air bag parts, must recall about 154,000 vehicles

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 150,000 vehicles for safety concerns related to airbags after losing track of some of the "obsolete" pieces.

In a notice posted this week, the company says some vehicles “may have had obsolete Takata service parts installed in collision and theft repairs after the Takata recall was completed.”

The company said a few dozen recalled pieces could not be located when the service part was purged, and they are recalling about 154,000 vehicles that may have had them installed during a repair.

“Following extensive investigation and tracing, Ford could not account for some of the obsolete Takata service parts, indicating they may have been installed on vehicles as part of collision or theft repairs,” the statement reads. They also said they were issuing the recall at the request of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This recall includes about 153,000 Rangers from 2004 to 2006.

Another recall, also over concerns about obsolete Takata air bag parts, includes about 1,100 vehicles. These include certain Rangers, Mustangs, GTs, Fusions and Edges from 2004 to 2012.

More details and specific recalled vehicles can be found on Ford’s website.