For first time since March, TSA screens over 1 million passengers on consecutive days

It seems people are not letting the coronavirus pandemic damper their holiday spirit as more than 3 million travelers took to the skies the weekend before Christmas.

According to The Transportation Security Administration daily tally tracker, 1,064,619 people flew on Sunday, 1,073,563 traveled on Saturday, and 1,066,747 were screened on Friday.

This marks the first time since March 16 that checkpoint numbers were over 1 million on consecutive days.

Despite an increase in travelers, the amount of Americans traveling before Christmas was nowhere near the amount that traveled the weekend before Christmas last year - that weekend, TSA screen 7.6 million Americans.

The surge in travelers comes despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising Americans to stay home and not travel during the holiday to slow the coronavirus spread.