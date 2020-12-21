Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

For first time since March, TSA screens over 1 million passengers on consecutive days

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Transportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
denver international airport
Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-21 15:39:10-05

It seems people are not letting the coronavirus pandemic damper their holiday spirit as more than 3 million travelers took to the skies the weekend before Christmas.

According to The Transportation Security Administration daily tally tracker, 1,064,619 people flew on Sunday, 1,073,563 traveled on Saturday, and 1,066,747 were screened on Friday.

This marks the first time since March 16 that checkpoint numbers were over 1 million on consecutive days.

Despite an increase in travelers, the amount of Americans traveling before Christmas was nowhere near the amount that traveled the weekend before Christmas last year - that weekend, TSA screen 7.6 million Americans.

The surge in travelers comes despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising Americans to stay home and not travel during the holiday to slow the coronavirus spread.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7