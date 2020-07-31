Florida teen charged in massive Twitter hack, Bitcoin theft

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen hacked the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls to scam people around the globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Tampa.

He faces 30 felony charges.

The hacks led to bogus tweets being sent out July 15 from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.