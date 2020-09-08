Menu

Florida man tells police he 'lost it'; killed mother in argument over orange juice

Posted at 9:03 AM, Sep 08, 2020
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old South Florida man shot his mother following an argument over orange juice, an air conditioner remote and the use of her car.

Luis Pages told police he “he lost it” during the Sunday evening argument and shot 59-year-old Miriam Gonzalez multiple times in their North Miami Beach home.

He's charged with one count of second-degree murder and is being held without bond. Pages told investigators he tried to shoot himself too, but was out of bullets.

He then called 911. When an officer arrived Pages told him, “take me to jail."

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

