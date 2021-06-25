Florida building collapse: 4 confirmed dead, 159 still missing

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that officials have confirmed that four people have died following a partial building collapse in the Miami area and that 159 people are still missing.

Cava said that three deceased victims were pulled from the wreckage during a "tragic night." Rescue efforts are ongoing.

On Thursday, officials said they pulled 37 people from the structure. Eleven people were treated on the scene for injuries, and several were transported to hospitals for treatment.

President Joe Biden on Friday morning approved an emergency declaration tied to the collapse.

The action by Biden unlocks federal funding and disaster assistance from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," a statement from the White House read.

It's currently unclear what caused the building to collapse. According to Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida, the Champlain South Towers were built in 1981. Officials were scheduled to conduct a 40-year re-certification process later this year.