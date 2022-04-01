Flight makes emergency landing after windshield shatters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — A Delta flight leaving from the Salt Lake City International Airport had to make an emergency landing after the plane's windshield shattered while in the air on Thursday.

A passenger on the plane, Dr. Kirk Knowlton, snapped a picture of the cracked windshield.

In a tweet, Knowlton said that during the flight, it was announced the plane would need to make an emergency landing in Denver because of the window.

The plane was headed to Washington D.C. before it had to land. Delta Air Lines said there were 198 passengers on the flight.

Knowlton said the crew told passengers the shattered window happened spontaneously.

The plane was able to safely land in Denver and passengers were able to catch another flight.

Knowlton acknowledged that the Delta crew was able to handle the situation "very nicely."

Representatives from Delta Air Lines released a statement in regard to the incident:

"Delta flight 760 from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. experienced a maintenance issue mid-flight. Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."

This story was originally reported by Melanie Porter on fox13now.com.