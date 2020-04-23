Five dead after severe weather tears through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana

MADILL, Okla. — Severe weather has been moving through Mississippi after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

At least five people have been killed, including a trailer factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from his workplace in Marshall County in southern Oklahoma. The worker was killed as an apparent tornado struck the town of Madill, near the Red River, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Three more died when apparent tornado in southeast Texas touched down about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 75 miles north of Houston.

A fifth person, a woman, was killed on a bridge in Woodworth, Louisiana, 15 miles south of Alexandria.