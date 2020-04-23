Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Five dead after severe weather tears through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana

items.[0].image.alt
Thomas Marcum
Thomas Marcum/AP
This image made from video provided by Thomas Marcum shows a tornado seen from State Highway 48 in Durant, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Thomas Marcum via AP)
Five dead after severe weather tears through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana
Posted at 4:40 AM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 07:40:30-04

MADILL, Okla. — Severe weather has been moving through Mississippi after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

At least five people have been killed, including a trailer factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from his workplace in Marshall County in southern Oklahoma. The worker was killed as an apparent tornado struck the town of Madill, near the Red River, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Three more died when apparent tornado in southeast Texas touched down about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 75 miles north of Houston.

A fifth person, a woman, was killed on a bridge in Woodworth, Louisiana, 15 miles south of Alexandria.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.