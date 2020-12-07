Menu

First lady announces completion of new White House tennis pavilion

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020 photo, first lady Melania Trump introduces President Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Ga. Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump announced Monday that a tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to replacing a smaller structure with the pavilion. The White House says the project was paid for with private funds and did not disclose the cost. Completion of the tennis pavilion follows the first lady’s redesign of the White House Rose Garden earlier this year. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Dec 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-07 16:35:02-05

First Lady Melania Trump announced Monday that the new tennis court pavilion at the White House is completed, just six weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

According to a White House press release, the project included renovating the existing tennis court and children's garden, as well as building the new pavilion, which was both "planned to blend with the existing structures on the White House grounds."

The new building's design was inspired by the White House's existing architectural style, especially the East and West Wings, the first lady's office said.

"The colonnade, parapet wall, and fanlight windows tie the new building to the existing look and feel of the White House," the press release stated.

"I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds. Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House," said First Lady Melania Trump. "It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families."

Planning for the renovation began in early 2018. The Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission approved the project in June 2019. Construction began that October.

The White House says the project was paid for with private donations and did not disclose the cost.

