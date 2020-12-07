First lady announces completion of new White House tennis pavilion

First Lady Melania Trump announced Monday that the new tennis court pavilion at the White House is completed, just six weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

According to a White House press release, the project included renovating the existing tennis court and children's garden, as well as building the new pavilion, which was both "planned to blend with the existing structures on the White House grounds."

The new building's design was inspired by the White House's existing architectural style, especially the East and West Wings, the first lady's office said.

"The colonnade, parapet wall, and fanlight windows tie the new building to the existing look and feel of the White House," the press release stated.

"I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds. Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House," said First Lady Melania Trump. "It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families."

Planning for the renovation began in early 2018. The Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission approved the project in June 2019. Construction began that October.

The White House says the project was paid for with private donations and did not disclose the cost.