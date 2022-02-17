First graders credited for saving their teacher's life

ARDMORE, Ala. — A teacher is thanking an entire class of first graders for saving her life.

The students at Cedar Hill Elementary in Ardmore, Alabama are now known as “Hodge’s Heroes.”

Their teacher, Tracy Hodges said she had a seizure in the classroom while she was interacting with students.

“I knew something was up, so I asked them to go get help, and they did, and that's the last thing I remember," said Hodges.

The teacher said she neither she or her students knew what was happening, but they were quick to take action.

“When they saw me tremoring, they just thought that it was something I was doing, but then they realized that it was much more than that,” she said.

Hodges praised her students for remaining calm while calling for help.

"I think I was at the right place at the right time, because had I been home, I would've been by myself,” Hodges said.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Ardmore fire and police departments recognized the students for their heroic actions.

"I just thank God every day for them,” said Hodges.