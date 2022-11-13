Firefighters rescue woman dangling from 20th-story window

NEW YORK (CNN/HLN/SPECTRUM NEWS NY1) — At least 38 people were injured in a Manhattan apartment building fire, which authorities believe was caused by a lithium-ion battery connected to a micromobility device.

Video shot across the street from a burning high rise in Manhattan's east side shows a lady dangling out a window as FDNY fire fighters work to rescue her.

According to the NY Daily News, authorities identified the woman as Christina Foti.

She credits the firefighters for saving her life.

"I would have died without them," the NY Daily News says Foti told the news source. "They saved my life. I’m very, very grateful."

Witnesses report she was hanging for about five minutes.