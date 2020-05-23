Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Firefighters battling four-alarm fire at San Francisco tourist destination

items.[0].image.alt
Firefighters battling four-alarm fire at San Francisco tourist destination
Posted at 6:40 AM, May 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-23 09:40:34-04

Firefighters battled a four-alarm warehouse fire at an iconic San Francisco tourist destination Saturday morning.

According to tweets from the San Francisco Fire Department, a large fire broke out on Saturday morning at Pier 45, which is located on the city's famed Fisherman's Wharf.

Fisherman's Wharf, located on San Francisco's North Beach, is home to several museums, arcades and a handful of vintage ships. KGO-TV in San Francisco reports that fireboats were able to salvage one of those ships, the SS Jeremiah O'Brien.

Firefighters say there were no injuries reported.

Four-Alarm Warehouse Fire on Pier 45 @CitizenApp

220 Jefferson St 4:17:05 AM PDT

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.