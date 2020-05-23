Firefighters battling four-alarm fire at San Francisco tourist destination

Firefighters battled a four-alarm warehouse fire at an iconic San Francisco tourist destination Saturday morning.

According to tweets from the San Francisco Fire Department, a large fire broke out on Saturday morning at Pier 45, which is located on the city's famed Fisherman's Wharf.

Fisherman's Wharf, located on San Francisco's North Beach, is home to several museums, arcades and a handful of vintage ships. KGO-TV in San Francisco reports that fireboats were able to salvage one of those ships, the SS Jeremiah O'Brien.

Firefighters say there were no injuries reported.