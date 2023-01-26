Fireball suit claims company misled customers

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) — The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky faces a federal lawsuit, because mini-bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, "Whisky with natural cinnamon flavor."

However, the subject of the class-action lawsuit is the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The labels on those bottles look nearly identical, except they say "Fireball cinnamon," with no mention of whisky.

That's because it's a malt beverage with whisky flavor.

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to the court document, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed five-million dollars.

