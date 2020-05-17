Menu

Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures several firefighters

KCAL/KCBS via CNN
Posted at 7:35 PM, May 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-16 23:00:34-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An explosion in downtown Los Angeles has injured 10 firefighters, and more than 200 are trying to douse the blaze that spread to several buildings.

The condition of the firefighters was not immediately known Saturday evening.

Firefighters were initially called to East Boyd Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the firefighters entered the building, and there was nothing unusual until the explosion occurred.

The department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.”

