Fire breaks out at Louisiana chemical plant in wake of Hurricane Laura

Residents in area told to shelter in place
Second fire appears to be burning in Westlake near first fire
Posted at 9:50 AM, Aug 27, 2020
WESTLAKE, La. -- A fire has broken out at a chemical plant in Westlake, Louisiana, as Hurricane Laura moves out of the state.

Louisiana State Police confirm they are responding to the scene and motorists are being advised not to travel on I-10 through Westlake. Traffic on I-10 is being diverted to I-210.

State police say the fire is considered a hazardous material incident and involves a chlorine leak that originated from a BioLab chemical manufacturing facility.

The BioLab plant was built in 1979 and manufactures trichloroisocyanuric acid, chlorinating granules and other chemicals used in such household cleaners as Comet bleach scrub and pool chlorine powder, The Associated Press reports. Trichloroisocyanuric acid and chlorine are potentially acutely toxic to people and animals if ingested or inhaled.

Residents in the Westlake, Moss Bluff and Sulphur area are being advised to shelter in place until further notice, close their doors and windows, and turn off their air conditioning units.

It's unclear at this time if the fire is related to the hurricane.

Additionally, the Isle of Capri Casino has reportedly broken free and is now stuck underneath the Calcasieu River Bridge in the area.

This story was originally published by staff at KATC.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

