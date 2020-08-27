Fire breaks out at Louisiana chemical plant in wake of Hurricane Laura

WESTLAKE, La. -- A fire has broken out at a chemical plant in Westlake, Louisiana, as Hurricane Laura moves out of the state.

Louisiana State Police confirm they are responding to the scene and motorists are being advised not to travel on I-10 through Westlake. Traffic on I-10 is being diverted to I-210.

State police say the fire is considered a hazardous material incident and involves a chlorine leak that originated from a BioLab chemical manufacturing facility.

The BioLab plant was built in 1979 and manufactures trichloroisocyanuric acid, chlorinating granules and other chemicals used in such household cleaners as Comet bleach scrub and pool chlorine powder, The Associated Press reports. Trichloroisocyanuric acid and chlorine are potentially acutely toxic to people and animals if ingested or inhaled.

Residents in the Westlake, Moss Bluff and Sulphur area are being advised to shelter in place until further notice, close their doors and windows, and turn off their air conditioning units.

It's unclear at this time if the fire is related to the hurricane.

Additionally, the Isle of Capri Casino has reportedly broken free and is now stuck underneath the Calcasieu River Bridge in the area.

🚨 If you are in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area, shelter in place, close your windows and doors and TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS. There is a chemical fire. Stay inside and wait for additional direction from local officials. 🚨 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020

BREAKING: Large Chemical leak from a plant in Lake Charles flowing over I-10, extremely dangerous situation. #hurricanelaura pic.twitter.com/61GA37NR1v — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) August 27, 2020

Large fire near oil refineries - Lake Charles @hurricanetrack pic.twitter.com/yk6QkpUjqf — GregNordstrom (@GregNordstrom) August 27, 2020

Big fire on the west end of #LakeCharles after #laura’s arrival. Also — Look at the damage at the bottom of the photo pic.twitter.com/O39fxItT3E — Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) August 27, 2020

BREAKING: 🔥🔥 A large fire has broken out just off of Interstate 10 near Lake Charles, LA. There are some reports coming out that this is related to a chemical leak or a biohazard situation. Stay with @WeatherNation for updates as we monitor the situation. #Laura #LAwx pic.twitter.com/El77PB8PAv — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 27, 2020

Just spotted the huge fire at a plant in Lake Charles. Residents in nearby areas and north of the plant are being asked to shelter indoors, close their windows and turn off their AC. It is unclear if this fire is related to Hurricane #Laura. pic.twitter.com/HLjx2VSjQY — Maya Rodriguez (@MayaJRodriguez) August 27, 2020

This story was originally published by staff at KATC.