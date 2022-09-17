Watch Now
Fire at Los Angeles strip mall kills 17 cats at pet hotel

Posted at 2:45 PM, Sep 17, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was injured when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located.

More than 120 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles after a passerby reported the fire around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was confined to a few structures but heavy smoke poured through adjacent businesses including the pet hotel called Cat Place LA, where 17 cats perished and two were rescued.

The injured firefighter was being treated at a local hospital.

