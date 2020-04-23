Fewer Americans have high cholesterol than in years past, report says

A new government report has found that fewer Americans have had high cholesterol in recent years.

The National Center for Health Statistics found that between 2017 and 2018, only 10.5% of Americans had high cholesterol. That's a 43% decrease from 2000.

These findings are based on data from the nation's annual health and nutrition examination survey.

The report didn't explain why Americans have better cholesterol now.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that more than half of Americans diagnosed with high cholesterol are on medications. And, nearly half have modified their diet and exercise.

