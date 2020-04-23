Menu

Fewer Americans have high cholesterol than in years past, report says

items.[0].image.alt
AP2008
Jeff Roberson/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ted Harrison undergoes a cholesterol-lowering treatment by having blood removed from his body, his bad LDL cholesterol filtered out, and the newly cleaned plasma returned with his red blood cells back to his system Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 17:38:46-04

A new government report has found that fewer Americans have had high cholesterol in recent years.

The National Center for Health Statistics found that between 2017 and 2018, only 10.5% of Americans had high cholesterol. That's a 43% decrease from 2000.

These findings are based on data from the nation's annual health and nutrition examination survey.

The report didn't explain why Americans have better cholesterol now.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that more than half of Americans diagnosed with high cholesterol are on medications. And, nearly half have modified their diet and exercise.

